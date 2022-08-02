JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 806 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,028. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 1.2 %

FHI opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FHI. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.