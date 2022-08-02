JJJ Advisors Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

JJJ Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.55. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.09%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $228,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares in the company, valued at $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

