JJJ Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 9.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

SWX opened at $88.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.28). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $131,012.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock valued at $794,112. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.