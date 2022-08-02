JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 217 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.62 and a twelve month high of $182.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

