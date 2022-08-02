JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 34,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.55.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EW opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at $15,997,865.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,905,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,997,865.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,443 shares of company stock worth $13,291,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

