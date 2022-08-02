JJJ Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,977 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 5,746.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after purchasing an additional 63,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after purchasing an additional 56,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $269.40 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.01 and a 1 year high of $498.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.41.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $284.00 to $286.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.56.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

