JJJ Advisors Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $207,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $192,435,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth $76,146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $50,289,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

