Jetcoin (JET) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

Jetcoin (JET) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Jetcoin has a market capitalization of $122,392.54 and approximately $45,919.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,380.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004377 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00132197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00032455 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.