Jetcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $36,652.00 (JET)

Jetcoin (JET) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $114,275.96 and $36,652.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jetcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jetcoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,946.95 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003833 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031655 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

About Jetcoin

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jetcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jetcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.