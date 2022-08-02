JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

JELD opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 2.21.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $657,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,880,510 shares in the company, valued at $143,078,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 498,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 547,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,428,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

