JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $21.00 at UBS Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 18,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,943. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at $155,727,947.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

