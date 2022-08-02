JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 19,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA dropped their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.57.

Get JD.com alerts:

Institutional Trading of JD.com

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 2.6% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of JD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.73. 6,393,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,781,995. JD.com has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $239.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

About JD.com

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.