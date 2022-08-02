Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.50. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $171.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.92.

In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total transaction of $1,380,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,559 shares of company stock worth $6,868,569. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 60,938 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $2,943,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,148,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

