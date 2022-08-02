Jarvis+ Market Cap Hits $190,535.65 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis+ has a total market cap of $190,535.65 and $65,966.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jarvis+ alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,941.08 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00127324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031384 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Jarvis+ Coin Profile

Jarvis+ is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Jarvis+ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.