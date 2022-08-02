Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,028.8% in the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 202,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,641,000 after purchasing an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 249,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $103.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,335. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

