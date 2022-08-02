Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 6,279 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,980 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up approximately 2.3% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,195. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $50.61 and a one year high of $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.78.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

