Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Buys 4,060 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $32,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.21. 10,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,431. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.40. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.