J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Takes $235,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,369. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.43. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $66.97 and a 52 week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.