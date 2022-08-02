J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Sells 22,572 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 88.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,572 shares during the quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Boeing stock traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.84. The stock had a trading volume of 231,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,814,093. The company has a market capitalization of $97.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.67. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

