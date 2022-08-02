J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Invests $279,000 in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,829,000 after acquiring an additional 73,480 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,350,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,905,000 after acquiring an additional 886,554 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,536,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 324,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after buying an additional 11,542 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IBDP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,540. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

