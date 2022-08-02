J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2,773.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,669 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 0.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 112,882 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in American Express by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,674 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in American Express by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 245,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $45,959,000 after buying an additional 136,502 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

American Express Trading Down 1.2 %

American Express stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $168.71. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

