J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $9.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

JBHT stock opened at $181.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $153.92 and a one year high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.65.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBHT. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.63.

In related news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,067.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,824,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth $13,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 183.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after acquiring an additional 63,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

