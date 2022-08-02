Iteris (ITI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Iteris to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Iteris has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 5.30%.
Iteris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.99. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $6.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iteris
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,191,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 96,281 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 57,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 35.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 587,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 153,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at about $488,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.
