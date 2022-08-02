Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $175,929.00

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $175,929.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,843.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003755 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127533 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00031082 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.

About Isiklar Coin

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,295,305 coins. The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io.

Buying and Selling Isiklar Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars.

