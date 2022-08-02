iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stake Lowered by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,991 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.3% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,898 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,478 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.62.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.