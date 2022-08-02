iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Position Lowered by Cadent Capital Advisors LLC

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF makes up about 2.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

BATS:IYT traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.21. The stock had a trading volume of 113,302 shares. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.63.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

