iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,924 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $117.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

