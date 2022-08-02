iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $10,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,149 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,754 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after acquiring an additional 593,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,728,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,847,000 after acquiring an additional 580,751 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.24. 19,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,175. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.47. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $199.56 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.