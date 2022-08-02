iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Increased by Parcion Private Wealth LLC

Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 293,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $32,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $108.63. 22,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.01. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.65.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

