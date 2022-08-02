iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,396 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 3.2% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $37,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,489,490 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70.

