iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EWT)

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,457 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 99% compared to the average daily volume of 2,745 put options.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT stock opened at $50.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.84. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $47.66 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,533,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,884,000 after acquiring an additional 998,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,070,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,562,000 after acquiring an additional 116,765 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,367,000 after acquiring an additional 432,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,905,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

