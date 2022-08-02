iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF accounts for 0.6% of AIA Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,861,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,551,000 after buying an additional 1,377,725 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,733,000 after purchasing an additional 129,282 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,237,000. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,070,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 419,501 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWH traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. 184,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,086,994. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

