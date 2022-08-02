iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,447 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,592,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,494,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,722,000 after acquiring an additional 29,376 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,412,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,279,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,196,000 after acquiring an additional 710,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,863,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,763,808. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.