iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EEM stock opened at $39.62 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.