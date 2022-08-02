iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Raised by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,672 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.37. 3,351,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

