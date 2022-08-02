iShares MSCI China ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,092 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 475% compared to the average volume of 885 put options.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.35. 512,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,843. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $74.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,501,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

