iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 0.9% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,153,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $42.76 and a 1-year high of $58.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.97.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.