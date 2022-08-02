iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Up 20.8% in July

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 83,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCV traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 215 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,104. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $71.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.26.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

