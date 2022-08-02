iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $100.59 and last traded at $100.53. Approximately 3,229,793 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,210,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.42.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day moving average of $100.40.

