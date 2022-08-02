iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Omnia Family Wealth LLC

Omnia Family Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.4% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.75. 371,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,893. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.33.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

