iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.