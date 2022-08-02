iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,087,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.