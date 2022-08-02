iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,606,628 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.67.

