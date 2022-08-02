iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,908,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock opened at $121.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $132.23.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

