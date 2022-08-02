iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,803 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,916,000. SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,881,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,358,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 378,526 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 554,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,302,000 after buying an additional 257,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,577,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $120.81. The company had a trading volume of 38,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,567. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $132.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day moving average is $121.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

