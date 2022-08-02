IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Trading Down 4.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $102.62 and last traded at $102.62. 7,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 262,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.66.

The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.86.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

In other news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.54 per share, with a total value of $250,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 33.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after buying an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 40.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,236,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,186,000 after buying an additional 933,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.36.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading

