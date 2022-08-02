IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 243.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.8% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after buying an additional 71,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at IPG Photonics

In other IPG Photonics news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,805.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 1.0 %

IPGP stock opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $82.68 and a 12-month high of $220.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.45.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.86.

IPG Photonics Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

