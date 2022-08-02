Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.43. 79,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,745,687. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

