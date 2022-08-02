Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $12,537,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,085,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after acquiring an additional 453,337 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 27,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 535,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

