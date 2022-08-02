Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 2,917 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 503 put options.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The firm has a market cap of $496.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.44). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences will post -7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Sciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 223,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,335,883.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,142,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,398,181.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 816,015 shares of company stock worth $5,670,730. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Kodiak Sciences by 893.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

